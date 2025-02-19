Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,806,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

