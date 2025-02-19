Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $614.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.