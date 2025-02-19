First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

