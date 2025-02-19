D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 643 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,036,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $614.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.00 and its 200-day moving average is $584.52. The firm has a market cap of $530.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

