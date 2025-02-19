Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Reduced by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.44. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

