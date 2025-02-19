OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. OneSpaWorld updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 9.5 %

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

