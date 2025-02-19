Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Stepan Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $94.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

