Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,196 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

