Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,267 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.64.

VST opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

