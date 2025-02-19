DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.