Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
