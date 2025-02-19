Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.