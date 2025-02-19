3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New $18.28 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,282,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

