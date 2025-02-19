Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

