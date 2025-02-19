Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 14,166 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

