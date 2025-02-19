Legacy Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 13,700 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 407,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

