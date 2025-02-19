Legacy Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FSEP opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

