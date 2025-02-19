Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 260,054 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

