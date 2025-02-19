Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

