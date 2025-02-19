Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,307,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

