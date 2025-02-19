Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 593,144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,989,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,079,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.