Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 7,945 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.49% of Endava worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 613.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1,299.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 399,605 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 931,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 247,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 141,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 98,875 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.01.

Endava Stock Down 4.1 %

Endava stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Endava

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.