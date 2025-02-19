Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in UDR by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.