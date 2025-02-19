Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49.

