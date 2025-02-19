Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys 394 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.