SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

