SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOT stock opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

