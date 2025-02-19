Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

