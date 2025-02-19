Americana Partners LLC Sells 561 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

