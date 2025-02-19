Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 49,401 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,401 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Read Our Latest Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.