Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,627 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

