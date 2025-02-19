iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

