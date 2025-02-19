T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $263.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $271.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.50 and a 200 day moving average of $219.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

