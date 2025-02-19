Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.57 and traded as high as C$16.29. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$16.23, with a volume of 645,898 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.17.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.57.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,340.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$508,548.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,010 shares of company stock valued at $463,552 and sold 341,371 shares valued at $5,677,387. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.