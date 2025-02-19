Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.53 and traded as high as C$52.00. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$51.88, with a volume of 5,900,921 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total transaction of C$26,721.58. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 146,826 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total value of C$7,323,842.39. Insiders sold 167,088 shares of company stock worth $8,380,087 in the last ninety days. 70.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

