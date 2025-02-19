America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.88 and traded as high as $51.80. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 56,738 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
