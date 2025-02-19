Cementos Argos (OTC:CMTOY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34.
About Cementos Argos
Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
