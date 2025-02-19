Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.63. Noah shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 110,551 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Noah Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

