Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cloud Peak Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 106,200 shares trading hands.
Cloud Peak Energy Trading Up 9.4 %
Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile
Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloud Peak Energy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.