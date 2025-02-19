Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 17,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
