Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 17,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period.

