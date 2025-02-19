JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 72.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 181,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TECS opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.71. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

