Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.