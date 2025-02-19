J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,648 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -58.39.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

