CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,156,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 317,418 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.50.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

