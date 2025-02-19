Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.