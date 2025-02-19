DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 8,000 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DocuSign alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64.

On Monday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $758,160.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.