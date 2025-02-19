DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 8,000 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64.
- On Monday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $758,160.00.
DocuSign Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.