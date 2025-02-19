Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Teleflex stock opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.62 and a 12-month high of $253.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

