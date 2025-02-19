Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of V stock opened at $356.04 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $356.74. The company has a market capitalization of $661.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
