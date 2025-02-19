Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,164 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 70,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

