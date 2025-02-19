Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,423 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.