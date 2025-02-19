Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,423 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.