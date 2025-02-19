Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $634,000 Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LRGF opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

